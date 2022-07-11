ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California physician proposes floating abortion clinic to avoid state bans

By Kelly Gooch
 2 days ago

A California physician plans to offer abortions via a boat-based clinic in federal waters to bypass states where the procedure is banned or limited, KCBS Radio reported July 8. Meg Autry, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN at the UCSF/Mount Zion Women's Health Center in San Francisco, is leading the launch...

