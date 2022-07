Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Silent Sky was postponed earlier in the season due to COVID disruptions of play schedules. Peg and I were disappointed. When the play was reinstated later in the season we were back on the happy track. After seeing the show, we are now on the thrilling track. The play is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed for TLT by pug Bujeaud. It was worth the wait, although it has only a short run. Don’t wait, order your tickets now. The last show is scheduled for Sunday, July 24th (2:00 PM).

TACOMA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO