Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today

Right after the last Federal Reserve meeting in June the stock market began a bounce rally that carried over into July. The market actually dumped hard into that June Fed meeting so it was a bit of a short-covering rally that has taken place. On Friday, after the close, I saw headlines making out that last week was a huge rally in the markets and apparently there were some big rally predictions made by some popular CNBC people too, but when I look at the chart of the S&P 500 it doesn’t look like the stock market did much of anything last week.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO