Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
Volcon Inc VLCN has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following...

Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
24/7 Wall St.

The 7 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Every time a bullish market commentator says things are fine, you can almost count on the market going into a tailspin. The stark reality is we are stuck in a trading range that is printing lower highs and lower lows, and that is typical in a bear market. In addition, with the Federal Reserve locked in on raising interest rates 75 basis points this month before taking a break until September, the market downtrend is likely to stay in place the rest of 2022 and into next year as well.
Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Watch PepsiCo for signs of slowing consumer spending. Delta might warn about weak demand as ticket prices rise. JPMorgan will provide clues about savings levels heading into a potential recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Having a Great Week

Celsius Holdings, Chewy, and Levi Strauss are shaping up to be big winners this holiday-shortened trading week. Celsius Holdings and Chewy have seen their stocks soar roughly 20% over the past week. Levi Strauss posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, boosting its dividend in the process. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares Falling Today?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.45% to $112.70 during Monday's trading session amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which...
Motley Fool

More Reasons to Avoid Bed Bath & Beyond Stock

Dashing investor hopes, market share losses accelerated this past quarter. New leadership has daunting challenges ahead to the turn the company around. Investors might want to watch this potential rebound story from the sidelines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

The Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies. Despite their recent pullbacks, these three Dow stocks are highly profitable and well positioned for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
wallstreetwindow.com

The Current Stock Market Bounce Is Nearing An End – Mike Swanson

Right after the last Federal Reserve meeting in June the stock market began a bounce rally that carried over into July. The market actually dumped hard into that June Fed meeting so it was a bit of a short-covering rally that has taken place. On Friday, after the close, I saw headlines making out that last week was a huge rally in the markets and apparently there were some big rally predictions made by some popular CNBC people too, but when I look at the chart of the S&P 500 it doesn’t look like the stock market did much of anything last week.
Benzinga

Exclusive: Louis Navellier Says PepsiCo 'Raising Guidance Helped The Entire Market'

Benzinga's Money Mitch had the opportunity to catch up with Navellier & Associates founder and Chief Investment Officer Louis Navellier on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers today. Navellier, who is routinely on Bloomberg, Fox News and CNBC, was on to speak about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) earnings, which beat analyst consensus on both the top and bottom lines.
Motley Fool

Pepsi's Earnings Were Strong, but This EV Stock Is Tuesday's Real Winner

PepsiCo reported strong performance in several regions. One company in the EV space got a vote of confidence from Walmart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why New Gold Stock Plunged 30% in Morning Trading Today

New Gold released an operational update on its recent mine performance. Key mines were affected by adverse conditions, limiting production in the second quarter. Management dramatically reduced New Gold's full-year outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the best times to buy stocks. Two of the stocks Warren Buffett has acquired for Berkshire Hathaway are poised to perform for investors who buy them during this market downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
