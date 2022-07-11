ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MediWound Posts Early Data From Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
MediWound Ltd MDWD announced initial data from eleven patients in its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of MW005 for low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). The initial data shows MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with...

