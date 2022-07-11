ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couples derailed by pandemic get mass ‘re-wedding’ in New York

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no...

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
State
New York State
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
#Wedding#Mass#New York City Mayor#The Lincoln Center#Lincoln Center
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden's Ex-Neighbors Furious At First Son For Moving Out Of $25k Per Month Venice Rental Now That Homeless Are Back

Hunter Biden’s former neighbors are furious that homeless people have returned to their neighborhood, and instead of doing something about the issue, the first son decided to quietly move to a richer neighborhood, Radar has learned.President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son lived in a $25,000-per-month Venice Beach, California, canal-front home with his family before moving to Malibu in July 2021.Besides Hunter and his family, the first son’s Secret Service detail also reportedly lived next door in a $ 30,000-per-month Venice Beach home in order to protect Hunter, his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 2-year-old son, Beau.But now that the scandal-scarred first...
HOMELESS
Vogue Magazine

The Bride Wore Khaite for Her Wedding at Isabella Blow’s Former Estate in the Cotswolds

American photographer Zackery Michael and British model Lola McDonnell met via work some years ago, when Lola moved to New York to pursue her career. When Zackery later posted a picture he had taken of her, the creatives realized they had friends in common. But with their busy travel schedules, it took months to get a date in the calendar. When they finally met, it felt like a blind date.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro Jimeno Claims Chantel Everett Took 275K From Their Accounts 5 Days Before Separating

There may be no turning back now for TLC’s favorite 90-day Fiancé couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. TMZ reports that the two are headed for divorce court, as Pedro has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage to Chantel. The newest season of the 90-day spin off The Family Chantel has foreshadowed their marriage being on the rocks, and when there’s smoke with reality couples, there’s usually fire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

