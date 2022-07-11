10 Things to Know about Hammonton’s Mt. Carmel Festival
By Eddie Davis
It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to...
For the first time in over 72 years, there is no trace of a movie theater at the old Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township. If you have been watching the demolition of the old Towne 16 Theatre at the Black Horse Pike and Tilton Road over the past few months, it's completely gone now. The last walls fell on Tuesday, July 12th.
The Rev. David Rivera and the Rev. Joseph Capella walked ahead of the statue of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel during the procession on July 16, 2021. (THG/Betsey Karl.To purchase photosin The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Volunteers are preparing for the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. With many...
We're just a few weeks away from the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City!. The three-day fest on Atlantic City Beach features Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, and dozens more country stars. We've been giving away a lot of tickets - but, we're not done yet!. We have two...
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak. No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much. I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat...
There is a whole new slate of restaurant openings planned for Cherry Hill with local favorites Sugar Factory and Crumbl Cookies leading the way. For the Sugar Factory, the Cherry Hill location will be its second in New Jersey; Sugar Factory American Brasserie is located in the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The AC location has a confectionary and a restaurant; the confectionary will feature.
Here's something to keep in mind next time you go down the shore this summer. If you happen to lose any jewelry, keys, or anything else made of metal that you care about, don't freak out, the Ring Finders of South Jersey can help you out. I found out about...
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Just in case your are looking for some fun activities in the Atlantic City area this summer, 2022, here are some suggestions for you to consider. The activities that we have included are family-friendly for all ages of your family. Perhaps you thought that there wasn’t that much to do...
Haven't been to Wildwood lately? Why not? It's one of the best beaches and family getaway spots anywhere. It's a bit of a blast from the past with the boardwalk looking like a freeze-frame in time back to simpler times. I love it. Classic place, from "watch the tram car,...
As a kid you may remember guys lugging heavy freezer trunks full of ice cream yelling out for customers. In Wildwood and other towns the common cry was, "ice cream, fudgie wudgie, who'll have and ice cream!" You don't hear that on beaches in New Jersey these days but the...
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Angelo Dush, of Woolwich Township, New Jersey, showed FOX 29 a picture of what he originally thought was a dog on the side of the road. To his surprise, it was something much bigger. "As I got closer, it was a bear. It was straight up...
Up until this past Friday night, I never thought a sandwich could make me angry. It was the end of the work week and as I was getting read to head home, I had to answer the most dreadful question ever: "what's for dinner?" While pondering whether to choose between...
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
After a three-year hiatus, the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival has returned to the town’s already vibrant downtown for its 28th year and with more than 200 artists showcasing their fine art and crafts. A smattering of light rain early Saturday didn’t deter visitors from strolling the closed-off...
A Mediterranean-ranch-style home, located in Cherry Hill, and once owned by the greatest boxer of all time, has gone on the market for just under $2 million, and you've got to see inside. 'Hi, it's Heather...yeah, meet me on the tennis court at Muhammad Ali's house. K? Byeeee.' Lol. This...
It’s been nearly 60 years since the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed and Chicken Bone Beach transitioned from a racially segregated beach into a public vacation destination at the Jersey Shore. But the legacy of the site, which was bustling in a segregated Jim Crow-era Atlantic City, lives...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
Summer in New Jersey is all about getting outside, soaking up some sun, and eating some of the best food from our great restaurants. And since it's summer let's find the best place to eat outside. There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and since Covid, most places...
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
The newest addition to the Garden State Park shopping center is a new American brasserie called Sugar Factory. Known for its rainbow-colored burgers and photo-friendly milkshakes, the restaurant will open in the late fall of 2022 at the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar site, which closed in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 curve. The Cherry Hill location will be the second Sugar Factory location in New Jersey, after the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
