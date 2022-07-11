ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Richard III’ Review: Danai Gurira Lights Up Central Park in Bard’s Game of Thrones

By Daniel D'Addario
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGurira’s Richard is a mastermind of chaos at the court, who rises to a brief reign in part by a violent willingness to do whatever (or kill whomever) is necessary. But there’s a tactical sprightliness in Gurira’s delivery, too, as she works both to win over both potential allies in her...

www.greenwichtime.com

SFGate

‘Plaza Suite’ With Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Ranks as Third-Highest Grossing Play Revival

“Plaza Suite,” the hot-ticket Neil Simon revival that stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been a box office juggernaut since debuting last spring. The show has become the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history, generating $26.4 million in ticket sales as of last weekend. That ranks just behind the 2014 revival of “It’s Only a Play,” which netted $34.3 million, as well as the 2005 revival of “The Odd Couple” with its $28.9 million gross. Both of those shows also featured Broderick, making him investors’ favorite ingredient when it comes to reviving plays. “Plaza Suite” should end its run in the $28 million range.
MOVIES
HuffPost

'Sopranos' Star Tony Sirico Dead At 79

Tony Sirico, the actor best known for playing the mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at age 79. His manager, Bob McGowan, confirmed the news with Variety on Friday, calling him “a very loyal and great client” who “would always help people in need.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
William Shakespeare
Ali Stroker
Rihanna
Danai Gurira
Julius Caesar
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
The Independent

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday. He was 79.Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said his manager, Bob McGowen. There was no immediate information on the cause of death.A statement from Sirico's family confirmed the death of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico “with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories.”McGowan, who represented Sirico for more than two decades, recalled him as “loyal and giving,” with a strong philanthropic streak. That...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
#Central Park#Delacorte Theater#King Richard#Ene
TaxBuzz

Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:
Entertainment
Movies
Instagram
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Better”

A new show on BBC promises an edge-of-your-seat story of crime and redemption as well as an illustrious lineup of cast members. Titled Better, the show is set to appear on BBC One and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. Brackley and Vincent previously worked on shows like Humans and MI-5. A description of the plot of the show is as follow, according to What To Watch: “Nineteen years ago, when Lou was a young officer at her lowest ebb, her paths crossed with Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan), a low-ranking but ambitious and ruthless member of the Leeds underworld. The pair struck a deal that changed their lives forever, allowing Col to become the rich and powerful head of a drug trafficking gang, while masquerading as a charming businessman and property developer. In turn Lou was able to resurrect her failing career but to do so she slowly slid into corruption, helping Col here and there as a special bond forged between the pair.” As already mentioned, Better will be featuring an ensemble lineup of cast members, some of whom have previously appeared in blockbuster hits. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-anticipated BBC One TV series Better.
TV SERIES

