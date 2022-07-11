ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Man charged with arson in Salisbury house fire

By Sarah Ash
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – A Sunday night house fire in Salisbury has resulted in arson charges for a man. We’re told firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department responded to 508 Bethel Street at around 11:45 p.m. for a reported house fire. Firefighters were able to...

WBOC

Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

LAUREL, Del.- A child drowned after falling into a pool in Laurel on Monday night, authorities said. The Laurel Fire Department reports that it received a call for a reported cardiac arrest of the child on Fire Tower Road. The child's body was taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke Memorial in Seaford.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Electrical malfunction causes house fire in Bethany

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says a fire that heavily damaged a Bethany Beach home Tuesday morning was accidental in nature. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of May Drive, in the Bethany Lakes community. The Millville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze with assistance from mutual aid fire companies.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Parsonsburg

PARSONSBURG, Md.- A man will be facing charges following a crash that claimed the life of one and injured three others early Tuesday morning on Rt. 50 East of Forrest Grove Rd. Police say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. when a 2013 Honda CRZ driven by Sammy Sung...
PARSONSBURG, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Bethany Beach Area Home

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning fire that left a Bethany Beach area home in ruins. Tony Petralia, a spokesperson for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, said it happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a rental home located on May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. Petralia...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Family escapes Bethany Beach rental home blaze unscathed

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – A family planning to enjoy their vacation is now counting their blessings. They escaped a fire unscathed Tuesday morning. “At approximately 9:30 we received an alarm for a residential structure fire. Additional units then arrived here, and had fire showing through the roof of the home,” said Public Information Officer for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Tony Petralia.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Woman Hospitalized With 'Incapacitating Injuries' After Crashing Into Loveville Hookah Bar

A speeding driver was ejected by her vehicle after crashing into a Maryland hookah bar over the weekend, police announced. Mechanicsville resident Jessica Marie Myres, 27, was transported to an area trauma center with “incapacitating injuries” shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, after crashing into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Rehoboth Beach home, investigation underway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Rehoboth home. We’re told firefighters with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade subdivision. The Lewes Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control. Crews remained on scene for two hours to fully extinguish the fire and clean up.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
