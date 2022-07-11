Man charged with arson in Salisbury house fire

SALISBURY, Md. – A Fruitland man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. According to his guilty plea, during January and February 2020, 41-year-old Eric Holbrook engaged in the distribution of cocaine in Maryland. During the investigation, investigators intercepted communications of Holbrook and other members of his drug distribution organization. Surveillance and intercepted communications established that Holbrook received quantities of cocaine from other persons and distributed or participated in the distribution of that cocaine to others. During January and February 2020, Holbrook discussed cocaine, narcotics, and planned cocaine transactions on numerous occasions. Police say participating in the communications referred to cocaine using coded phases and used numbers to refer to quantities and prices for cocaine. Through these intercepted phone calls, along with physical surveillance, investigators learned that Holbrook’s source of supply was 39-year-old Shakoor Stevenson.

FRUITLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO