Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO