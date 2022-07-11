ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Victor Reyes: Not in lineup for Game 1

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
Yardbarker

Tigers vs. Royals Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Monday, July 11 (Fade Detroit with Michael Pineda on the Mound)

Tigers: +1.5 (-175) Total 9 (Over -115/Under -105) There was a time, a time before a certain pine tar incident, where I would have bet the Tigers all day long if Michael Pineda was pitching. But, just like fresh snow, the careers of starting pitchers are fleeting. A guy can go from a breakout superstar to the third starter for the Detroit Tigers in short order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

MLB All-Star Game: Rosters rounded out with pitchers, reserves

Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood. The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday. While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Steals rare base Tuesday

Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals. He also stole a base. Cabrera had a productive night considering he didn't record a hit. He had a sacrifice fly and groundout, then later stole his first base since 2020 and only his second since 2015. Speed is obviously not a big part of the veteran's game, as the last time he recorded more than a single steal in a season was 2013. Cabrera has still been reasonably effective this year with a .287 batting average.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Back to bench Wednesday

Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals. Castro will take a seat in the series finale after he started each of the Tigers' past three games at three different positions (right field, center field and third base). Though he's hitting just .231 in July, Castro has provided some fantasy intrigue in the form of three stolen bases. He doesn't have a clear path to everyday playing time at the moment, but Castro could be a name to monitor in deeper mixed leagues if he ends up settling into a full-time role at some position.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman shows promise in 2022 NBA Summer League win against Spurs

James Wiseman hasn't played in an NBA game in 15 months, but after watching his Golden State Warriors win a championship without him, he's ready to start making up for the lost time. In fact, he did so the moment he stepped on the floor for the Warriors in a Summer League matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, making huge plays on the very first possession on both sides of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Lit up in loss

Keuchel (2-7) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants. The Giants set the tone early and teed off for three home runs against Keuchel. The lefty has alternated between mediocre and awful in his first four games for the Diamondbacks, and he's doing little to prove himself worthy of a spot in the rotation. Through 50.2 innings between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox, he has an 8.53 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 38:27 K:BB. Arizona's off day Thursday likely means Keuchel won't pitch again until after the All-Star break.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Royals meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (37-51, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-53, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Day off Wednesday

Thomas will sit Wednesday against the Giants. Thomas will get a breather after he went 6-for-20 with two doubles, a run and an RBI over the last five games. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field while Jordan Luplow enters the lineup in right field and will bat leadoff versus the Giants.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Alex Faedo: Hip issue resurfaces

Faedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after starting Monday for the Tigers, may not pitch again prior to the All-Star break due to right hip soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Faedo originally dealt with the hip issue last week but was cleared to start Monday, but...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shane Bieber Shuts Down Sox in White Sox in Doubleheader Opener

Shane Bieber was too much to handle for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Cleveland Guardians’ offense got on the board early with all the runs they needed in the third inning. The Pale Hose collected just three hits on the afternoon. Bieber...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Surgery completed

Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Gets start in bullpen day

Brebbia is scheduled to serve as the Giants' opening pitcher in a bullpen game Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Brebbia hasn't covered more than two innings or thrown more than 29 pitches in any of his 40 appearances this season, so he's unlikely to make it even once through the order before being pulled from the contest. The Giants haven't indicated that they'll deploy a primary pitcher behind Brebbia, but Sam Long is the most obvious candidate to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen if needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

