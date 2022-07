Well, it's official. Bruce Springsteen has announced his 2023 tour starting Feb 1 in Tampa Bay Florida and wrapping on April 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Also included on the tour are dates at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16th, Madson Square Garden in New York on April 1 and The Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3. Tickets for the arena shows go on sale over the next two weeks beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO