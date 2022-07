To predict adverse neurodevelopmental outcome of very preterm neonates. A total of 166 preterm neonates born between 24"“32Â weeks' gestation underwent brain MRI early in life. Radiomics features were extracted from T1- and T2- weighted images. Motor, cognitive, and language outcomes were assessed at a corrected age of 18 and 33Â months and 4.5Â years. Elastic Net was implemented to select the clinical and radiomic features that best predicted outcome. The area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) curve was used to determine the predictive ability of each feature set. Clinical variables predicted cognitive outcome at 18Â months with AUROC 0.76 and motor outcome at 4.5Â years with AUROC 0.78. T1-radiomics features showed better prediction than T2-radiomics on the total motor outcome at 18Â months and gross motor outcome at 33Â months (AUROC: 0.81 vs 0.66 and 0.77 vs 0.7). T2-radiomics features were superior in two 4.5-year motor outcomes (AUROC: 0.78 vs 0.64 and 0.8 vs 0.57). Combining clinical parameters and radiomics features improved model performance in motor outcome at 4.5Â years (AUROC: 0.84 vs 0.8). Radiomic features outperformed clinical variables for the prediction of adverse motor outcomes. Adding clinical variables to the radiomics model enhanced predictive performance.

