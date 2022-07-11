ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Why you shouldn’t be drinking your tap water in your NJ home (Opinion)

By Bill Spadea
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a few years since my wife and I lived in Sea Isle City, but that was when we swore off tap water. Loved living in Sea Isle, loved the shore and still spend as much time as possible down the shore. But the water taste, well, not so...

nj1015.com

Comments / 10

Marilou Roberts
2d ago

We had a boil water advisory so many times in my NJ county that I now boil my water for 3 minutes on the stove in a tea pot and then pour it into empty sanitized water jugs and then put them in the refrigerator to cool and then use them for drinking.I don't trust our city water supply and never will.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

4 N.J. beaches under swimming advisories after fecal bacteria tests

The state Department of Environmental Protection placed four New Jersey beaches under swimming advisories Tuesday afternoon after water samples taken at them showed high levels of fecal bacteria. The beaches placed under swimming advisories were:. • Forget-Me-Not Road beach in Wildwood Crest (ocean) • Miami Avenue beach in Wildwood Crest...
HEALTH
Cat Country 107.3

Are A Lack Of Bags To Blame For Cart Pile-Up In Brigantine, NJ?

Well, New Jersey's plastic bag ban has been in effect for over two months now. How are you holding up?. Most people in the Garden State will tell you that aside from forgetting to grab your reusable shopping bags from the car before going into a store, the ban hasn't really been that bad. Sure, running back out for your bags is a tad inconvenient, but hey, at least you're getting your steps in, right?
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best places to celebrate ‘National Ice Cream Day’ in NJ

Who doesn't love ice cream? It's creamy, delicious, soothing, sweet, and refreshing. And of course, there's a "Day" dedicated to the icy summer treat. Let's not pretend that it's healthy food. Although, you could argue that cream and milk as animal products are the healthier choices as meat, eggs, and milk are considered "complete proteins" providing all essential amino acids that your body needs.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

The best place in NJ to buy Jersey sweet corn

I love corn. It doesn't belong in your gas tank, but that's a conversation for another day. It also shouldn't be reduced to a syrup and added to just about every product on the planet. OK, enough of the anti-ethanol/high fructose corn syrup rant. Let me stop before I get...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Taps#Nj
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS RARE FLOWER

Have you come across this beautiful flower before? Probably not, since it’s rare in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, the State of New Jersey and globally!. The Pine Barrens gentian (Gentiana autumnalis) is a fall flowering perennial plant found in New Jersey. Its survival is threatened by changes in fire patterns, mowing schedules, increased forest density and being eaten. Though there are only a few occurrences in New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Natural Lands Management considers the recovery potential for this plant to be high. Through forest management strategies of increasing canopy openness, reintroducing fire and mowing woody shrubs in the dormant season, the Department of Environmental Protection hopes to increase the population statewide.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s 12 mosquito bite itch remedies that New Jerseyans swear by

It’s that season. No one knows exactly why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites and the torture that they bring, but I am a mosquito magnet. And while there is no one perfect remedy for the itching associated with the bites, there are so many things that have worked for people that I thought it would be timely to compile a list here for you.
GOOGLE
New Jersey 101.5

How to renew your NJ license for free

Gov. Murphy continues to try to placate his constituents (us) by throwing out little financial crumbs. Not too many people believe that these are really gifts when we know that there are so many significant ways to save us money that are being ignored. But you might as well know that you may qualify for a free license renewal.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ wildfire breaks out in Wharton State Forest

A fire broke out in Wharton State Forest on Tuesday morning in the same area where 13,500 acres burned in June. The New Jersey Forest Fire said the fire, dubbed the Maple Branch fire, had burned 40 acres and was 15% contained as of 3 p.m. Fire crews are lighting backfires along the edge of the fire to consume potential fuel for the fire.
WHARTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Spotted Lanternflies In Mays Landing, NJ; Here’s How To Kill Them

The most annoying pests of the century, the spotted lanternflies, are back in South Jersey. The spotted lanternfly infestation apparently presses on in Atlantic County. This time, they're annoying the people of Mays Landing in a big way. These nasties seem to be here to stay. They've become quite a problem for many NJ counties since they were first discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2014.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy