Some sad news is coming out of the reality tv world. Dr. Paul Nassif was one of my favorite Real Housewives husbands. He was featured prominently on the early seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with his then-wife, Adrienne Maloof. The couple bickered their way through the show and split in 2012. Despite their constant fighting, I really enjoyed Paul’s funny and sometimes bewildered commentary about their spats. And while the divorce was originally very contentious, Adrienne revealed back in 2020 that the two are now good friends.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO