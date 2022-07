Southcentral Alaska is in a drought due to the lack of rain caused by the widespread wildland fires blazing across the state of Alaska. Hot and dry conditions have been seen as the normal weather pattern for nearly every day since May. For the month of June, the state of Alaska has been the driest the weather’s been on record. Additionally, the state has already burned over 2 million acres, considered the 8th largest fire season since 1950 in terms of area burned, according to the NWS Anchorage.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO