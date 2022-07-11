Tazewell County State’s Attorney submits unconditional resignation

TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County will soon upgrade it’s emergency radio system, aiming to create more efficient response times. Tech support for the current system ended five years ago, forcing fire and police departments to keep it maintained themselves. Tazewell was also the last county in the surrounding area to not use the same system as those around it. At the end of 2020, the Tazewell Emergency Telephone System Board, or ETSB, signed a contract with Motorola to bring all of its departments onto that same system, called ‘Starcom21,’ making it easier to speak with first responders outside the county.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO