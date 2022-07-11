ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Tazewell County State’s Attorney submits unconditional resignation

By Jason Howell
hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz has submitted his unconditional resignation from his post - effective November 30. Umholtz says he is doing this...

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

One election ends officially Wednesday, another cycle begins

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Official results from the 2022 Illinois Primary Elections will be canvassed Wednesday, but the cycle is already beginning for the General Election in four months time. The final ballot update in Peoria County was posted Tuesday afternoon, 14 days after Election Day. Mail-in ballots...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two councilmen, Peoria Mayor respond to allegations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a weekend executive session, tensions still remain high among Peoria City Council Members. While many details of the closed-door session are still unknown, WMBD received some insight as to what happened. When the anti-violence Cure Violence assessment didn’t pass twice, Mayor Rita Ali opened...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Tazewell County emergency response getting a modern upgrade

TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County will soon upgrade it’s emergency radio system, aiming to create more efficient response times. Tech support for the current system ended five years ago, forcing fire and police departments to keep it maintained themselves. Tazewell was also the last county in the surrounding area to not use the same system as those around it. At the end of 2020, the Tazewell Emergency Telephone System Board, or ETSB, signed a contract with Motorola to bring all of its departments onto that same system, called ‘Starcom21,’ making it easier to speak with first responders outside the county.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Owner of Thanh Linh restaurant indicted for tax fraud

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois aBC) - The owner behind one of Peoria’s most popular Asian restaurants is now indicted for tax fraud. Peoria County court documents show Linh Luong was indicted on six counts, including filing a fraudulent sales and tax return, sales tax evasion and theft of government funds. The accusations range from 2012 to 2019.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Norwood woman pleas to keep her alpaca

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Jennifer Kestel has 3 alpacas living with her and her family in the Norwood Village. “All three of them have been deemed emotion support animals by a licensed therapist,” Kestel said. The alpacas offered the family emotional support and friendship, but due...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin rejects amended Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday. The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment. The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice...
PEKIN, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois Sheriffs' Association upset over new executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued an executive order this week that has many sheriffs across the state upset. Gov. Pritzker reissued and modified Executive Order 2020-24 to suspend the requirement of the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to notify county jails of the placement location within 20 days of the order.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Meet PFAs, the chemical that lasts ‘forever’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances last about as long as their chemical names. Also known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” this category of over 5,000 and more chemicals can be found on non-stick pans, food wrappers, certain household cleaners and other products. Their name comes from the fact these chemicals do not break down.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal man dies in rural McLean County accident

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 50 year old Normal man has died after a crash in Mclean County Tuesday morning. The Coroner’s office reports the two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Route 165 and North 2400 east Road around 8:45 AM. Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

What’s next for Peoria’s Carl Cannon?

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Park District will be celebrating Carl Cannon’s many years of service and achievements with a news conference on Wednesday, July 13 at the Noble Center. Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said in a release that Cannon officially retired on June 30, after 21...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carl Cannon to retire from Peoria Park District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring. The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Domestic violence cases up, but calls to police down, study says

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - New research shows the number of domestic violence calls is up in Illinois this year, building off of the highest data ever seen during the pandemic. But the number of survivors reaching out to police overall is seeing a different trend. The Network: Advocating Against...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois emergency expo could serve as effective recruiting event

PEORIA, Ill — It’s gotten more and more difficult to find qualified staff in many workplaces, including those which involve emergency response. An event planned for Tuesday in Peoria might help with that, at least for the longer term. The Central Illinois Emergency Expo is scheduled Tuesday in...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Kids get the chance to be a first responder for a night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The annual Central Illinois Emergency Expo brought eager crowds out to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie Tuesday night. Children and adults had the chance to get an up close and personal look at what it’s like to be a first responder. The free expo...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Parking break idea never makes it to a vote in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Bloomington city council never did vote on the idea Monday night after several questions came up about repeat parking ticket offenders, more than 50 of them, and whether they should have to pay. Under the proposal, the Bloomington would have accepted a partial payment on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg father and son will serve federal time for meth possession

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for June murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for the murder of Michael Davis Jr. Tuesday. According to court records, 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police identified Blackes as a suspect...
PEORIA, IL

