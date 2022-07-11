ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk And Nick Cannon Bro'd Out Over Having A Slew Of Babies With Different Women On Twitter

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1eiy_0gbe1pYb00
(Image credit: Rumor Report/TED)

It’s not uncommon for some people to have larger families than what might be considered the norm, though Nick Cannon and Elon Musk have somewhat “unique” familial situations. The two public figures each not only have a slew of kids but have had them with multiple women, and their respective circumstances have drawn thoughts from many across social media. Musk and Cannon don’t seem to mind any of their detractors, however. In fact, the two actually bro’d out about their large broods on Twitter – resulting in what may be one of the most surprising celebrity exchanges I’ve ever witnessed.

Elon Musk kicked things off when he tweeted about underpopulation in the United States, with the 51-year-old father of 10 claiming that he was doing his part to help combat it. The post garnered plenty of reactions, one of which came from Nick Cannon. The TV personality responded with a brief message of solidarity, which you can see for yourself down below:

The 41-year-old Masked Singer host has eight kids himself and a ninth on the way. The former richest person on the planet, in turn, acknowledged the message in a now-deleted tweet. In it, he sent some love to the media mogul and shared additional thoughts on underpopulation

Congrats on your family! We must expand scope and scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!

I’m honestly still wrapping my head around the fact that this conversation actually happened as are fans, many of which chimed in with some cheeky posts. Elon Musk and Nick Cannon definitely aren’t two celebrities one might expect to see casually chopping it up on social media. However, anything can happen when people bond over shared life experiences.

This exchange comes shortly after it was reported that the SpaceX founder welcomed two kids near the end of 2021. According to Insider (opens in new tab), the tech giant had twins with Shivon Zillis, a high-ranking exec at Neuralink (one of his companies). Their births came just one month before he and singer Grimes welcomed their second child after son X Æ A-Xii (one of several unusual celebrity baby names). With this, the billionaire has three baby mothers, though that doesn’t quite stack up to his new Twitter pal’s resume.

Nick Cannon had his eight children with five different women and is expecting the ninth with DJ Abby De La Rosa (who’s already the mother of two of his kids). The former talk show host has been very candid about his circumstances, even going as far as to joke about who his favorite baby mama is and dropping a rap about his partners and their kids. In June, he got candid about just how involved he is in his kids’ lives and claimed that he’s “probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.” And while he does have another little one on the way, Cannon has made some vasectomy-related moves so that he doesn’t “populate the Earth completely.”

I guess we can say, at the very least, that both Nick Cannon and Elon Musk are men of their word and are doing what they can to push back against what they see as underpopulation. Whether their efforts are practical in the long run remains to be seen. But if things get too tough, they can always start up a virtual support group for dads with various kids and baby mamas, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4W8U_0gbe1pYb00

Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nick Cannon
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Consciousness#Wrappin
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy