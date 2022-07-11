ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street racer caught doing doughnuts outside gas station, trying to escape APD

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
Street racer arrested Officers found a loaded firearm and marijuana in the vehicle.

Atlanta — A street racer did doughnuts in front of officers before escaping and eventually being captured, Atlanta police said.

The incident happened Saturday at the BP Gas Station on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta.

APD said it saw approximately 15 street racers parked at the gas station. While the other cars sped away, a driver of a maroon Dodge Charger decided to stay and “lay drag” in the parking lot for 15 to 20 seconds, according to police.

Police identified the driver as Zachary Lewis of Loganville.

Police said Lewis attempted to leave, but he could not get away due to heavy traffic at the stop light. Police then approached Lewis and commanded him to shut the car off.

Officers found a loaded firearm and marijuana in Lewis’s car. His car was impounded, and he was transported to the Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several street racing stunts throughout the city of Atlanta over the past year.

Just last month, an Atlanta city councilmember told Channel 2 that she was nearly hit by three street racers.

“It’s getting out of control,” said Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Waites. “It’s absolutely dangerous and this is not how we have fun in our city.”

She says she is now working with law enforcement to help put the brakes on this ongoing problem.

“If you see something, then say something,” she said. “We have to share video, photos and information with police.”

