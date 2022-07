An employee arriving at work around 6:30 Monday morning noticed an alarm going off at the IGA Marketplace at 4646 Huntington and called police. A window had been broken to gain access. Security video showed two men entered the store three times, at 12:46 a.m., 1:45 a.m. and 3:07 a.m. The two were covering their heads and faces with black t-shirts.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO