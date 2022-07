Amazon's "The Boys" is a show that pulls no punches. The series, which follows a ragtag group of human civilians as they try to take down the corrupt superheroes who control the media and the public's adoration, is currently airing its third and most over-the-top season yet. At this point, fans of the show (and the comics upon which the show is based) know to expect all manner of gore, foul language, and other explicit content when they tune in. One would be forgiven for not immediately thinking of game creator Hideo Kojima and his work when they watch "The Boys," but it seems Kojima himself found a bit too much common ground with the Amazon series.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO