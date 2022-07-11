Angelina Jolie & Daughter Shiloh Attend Måneskin Concert In Rome

Source: mega

It's turning out to be a summer of fun for Angelina Jolie and her brood! On Saturday, July 9, the mom-of-six and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were seen enjoying a Måneskin concert at Circo Massimo, one of Rome's largest arenas.

It looks like the pair may have had special seats, as in the photos, the 16-year-old is wearing a lanyard around her neck.

The actress, 47, and her kids have been exploring the city over the past few weeks, as Jolie is in the midst of working on Without Blood, a flick she's directing that stars Salma Hayek. Earlier this month, Jolie was spotted on a shopping spree with daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, and the director has also been palling around with Hayek, 55, who she bonded with while filming The Eternals.

Oddly enough, Shiloh's father, Brad Pitt, 58, was seen touching down at the airpot in Rome just two days later, sparking rumors that the two had a secret meetup.

As OK! has previously reported, the Ad Astra actor hasn't been able to spend much time with his kids due to his and Jolie's drawn out custody battle, which has been going on since the actress filed for divorce in 2016.

While some of their older kids like sons Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18, have turned a cold shoulder to Pitt, Shiloh still wants to have a good relationship with her father.

"Sometimes, Shiloh is the only one [of her siblings] who doesn’t seem to be willing to turn her back on Brad," an insider shared.

Equally upsetting, the teen often feels like she's stuck in the crossfire as her parents issues continue to go unresolved.

"Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully," another insider said. "She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster."