Six Million Dollar Man, Bionic Woman coming to Plano July 16-17

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Budgets are strapped for many people as inflation is hitting the pocket books for everyone, from the grocery store to the gas station, you can't avoid it. Many people are turning to another kind of business to help earn them a few more dollars to make it through. Irving Super Pawn told CBS 11 that business has tripled over the past several months."Right now the big thing is gas, gas is really expensive, people are trying to get to work and then they come to get just 20-30 bucks just for the gas tank, nothing else," said Fernando...

IRVING, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO