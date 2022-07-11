ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Six Million Dollar Man, Bionic Woman coming to Plano July 16-17

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetro Expo, a pop culture collecting event held inside the Plano Event Center located at 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, is celebrating its one year anniversary with iconic television stars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner — "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" — Saturday and Sunday,...

Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly and Panther City BBQ to Break Guinness Barbecuing Record this Week

Because Texas isn't engulfed in enough of an inferno right now, Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth will attempt to break the world record for barbecuing this week. This collaboration with Texas Monthly and Texas Travel is intended to break the Guinness World Record for the longest BBQ Marathon Team, which is held by Mondo Convenienza of Italy — yes, Italy in Europe, not Texas — at 40 hours and 53 seconds.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meow Wolf coming to Grapevine

Meow Wolf, an immersive, other-worldly art experience in Santa Fe, will open a new location in Grapevine Mills next year, the company recently announced. “The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the key to our next chapter,” said Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa. Known for its...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fortworthreport.org

“A Knight’s Tale,” the art of Medieval and Renaissance arms and armor, comes to North Texas only at the Arlington Museum of Art

Arlington, TX (FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE) – Today, the Arlington Museum of Art announced its winter art exhibition, a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight. From the renowned collection of the Museo Stibbert (Stibbert Museum) in Florence, Italy, A Knight’s Tale will feature one hundred and thirty rare objects, including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords, shields, and other weaponry.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Extra: Where the Crawdads Sing and more Johnny Depp drama

A best-selling book comes to the big screen. Good Day caught up with Dallas native, attorney and Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay to get the scoop on Where the Crawdads Sing. Plus, Amber Heard wants a new trial because of a pretty big jury mistake.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best Dallas restaurants to eat at this summer, according to Eater

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here and one thing is clear, being a foodie in a city like Dallas is an absolute treat there’s no doubt about that!. Eater has released its updated list of the 38 Essential Dallas Restaurants to eat at during the summer! “This list aims to guide visitors and locals alike to great new locations, up-and-coming eateries, and established restaurants at the top of the food game, all at various price points and featuring the numerous cuisines that shine in DFW.”
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards food competition semi-finalists

DALLAS, TX (July 11, 2022) State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of incredible, edible innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall. The 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards offers another year of exciting bites for all appetites. The 2022 lineup is bursting with flavor – whether you love savory or sweet, you’re in for a treat this year.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

The Big Reveal: Restaurants announced and reservations open for DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week 25th Anniversary serves up delicious cuisine, support for North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer. DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (July 11, 2022) – Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up support for longtime charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious meal for a deal. Join in the foodie festivities with a month of delectable dining for lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch with top restaurants across the Metroplex, Aug. 8 – Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a variety of special anniversary offerings, the excitement begins on Reservation Day, Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Many are cashing in at pawn shops

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Budgets are strapped for many people as inflation is hitting the pocket books for everyone, from the grocery store to the gas station, you can't avoid it. Many people are turning to another kind of business to help earn them a few more dollars to make it through. Irving Super Pawn told CBS 11 that business has tripled over the past several months."Right now the big thing is gas, gas is really expensive, people are trying to get to work and then they come to get just 20-30 bucks just for the gas tank, nothing else," said Fernando...
IRVING, TX
Southlake Style

Eight Restaurants Participate In DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 25th anniversary, and this time, eight local restaurants will participate in the culinary event. Next month, 22 restaurants will be offering two-to-three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners benefitting Lena Pope, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that supports mental and behavioral health for children and families. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Moxie’s and Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar are all participating from Southlake, while The Classic Cafe is participating in Roanoke, according to a media release. In Grapevine, Mac’s On Main, Perry’s Steakhouse and Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will be offering dinner specials, as well as Colleyville’s Next Bistro.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Hotel Drover Named Best Hotel in DFW

Hotel Drover, having made a smashing debut in the historic Stockyards, has received more high praise: “Best Hotel in Dallas-Fort Worth.”. That is according to Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards, as voted on by its readership. “We are honored to be named the best hotel...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Madelyn Johnson: a librarian, gamer and woman of action

Madelyn Johnson is a librarian at Lewisville High School, Killough and a self-proclaimed super-nerd that loves all things science fiction and fantasy. She and her husband spend their free time traveling, camping, crafting, and playing video games. How did you get in your line of work?. As a third-generation teacher,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.

