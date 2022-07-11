ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lea Michele Knifes Beanie Feldstein To Take Over As Fanny Brice In 'Funny Girl'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OJJ0_0gbe0bTs00
Source: Mega

Lea Michele is finally getting her chance to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein announced on July 10 that she would be departing the Broadway show on July 31.

According to Showbiz411, an insider told the outlet that the Glee alum will take over as the leading lady. "Lea has always wanted the role," the outlet wrote. "When she was in Glee there was a lot of talk about her taking the part, but a lot of things went sideways, and it never happened. On Sunday, July 12, Lea was a hit at the Tony Awards during the Spring Awakening reunion. She was really given the spotlight and it hit a home run."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kj0Fq_0gbe0bTs00
Source: Mega

Feldstein, 29, made the shocking announcement on Sunday, July 10.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” she wrote on Instagram. “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated. I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope to continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, Funny Girl's Twitter account wrote, "Stay tuned for exciting casting announcements coming tomorrow at 1 p.m. est."

Of course, people posted memes of Michele, writing, "Someone is ready," while another person said, "Lea Michele is waiting in the vents of the theater for her chance."

A third person added, "Please Lea!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KWdQ_0gbe0bTs00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-one has expressed interest in the part before. In 2017, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she replied to a fan's question about whether she would ever appear in Funny Girl.

"I hope so, I really hope so," she said at the time. "We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Why Lea Michele Being Cast in Funny Girl Has Everyone Talking

If you’ve been paying attention to the Broadway news over the last few months, it’s been a long and hard road for Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein. The reviews about her performance were especially harsh and almost felt personal, instead of highlighting that her strengths in the role came from her comedy acting chops. No one is Barbra Streisand in the Fanny Brice role except for Streisand herself.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Beanie Feldstein says she's leaving 'Funny Girl' early after 'the production decided to take the show in a different direction'

Beanie Feldstein announced she's leaving "Funny Girl" on Broadway earlier than expected in a vague statement shared to her socials on Sunday, July 10. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," the 29-year-old actor wrote. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Andy Cohen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Funny Girl#Spring Awakening
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Lea Michele’s Gonna Slay In ‘Funny Girl,’ As She Proved Back On ‘Glee’ Season 1 By Performing “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

Perhaps my most chaotic opinion is that, sure, Lea Michele should play Fanny Brice in Broadway’s beleaguered revival of Funny Girl. When Beanie Feldstein leaves the production ahead of schedule on July 31, her replacement should totally be an actress who has already starred in a fictional version of Funny Girl on Broadway. That just feels right to me. Would it be meta levels of silly to see a Ryan Murphy plot point come to real life? Sure. But honestly? I think Lea Michele would be good in Broadway’s Funny Girl and, yes, Glee proves it. Specifically, Lea Michele’s Season 1 performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” proves it.
MOVIES
In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

80K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy