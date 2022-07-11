Brad Pitt Spotted In Rome Where He Reportedly Secretly Visited His Kids — See Photo

Source: Mega

All good? Brad Pitt was spotted at the airport in Rome — the same city where his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has been seen with some of their kids.

In the photo, the actor, 58, looked dapper in a pink T-shirt, shorts, a white bucket hat and a pink mask. The Hollywood star was also pictured carrying a guitar on his back.

In the meantime, Jolie, 47 — who shares six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne and Knox, both 13, with Pitt — looked to be enjoying her time abroad, as she took Shiloh to a Måneskin concert.

Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, haven't been on good terms for quite some, as they are currently in a heated custody battle. To make things worse, the Oklahoma native is furious at the actress ever since she sold a stake in their wine company, Miraval, to a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.

As OK! previously reported, the Moneyball lead then accused Jolie of having "poisonous intentions."

Having made "desperate attempts to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability," the papers, which were filed by Pitt read, referring to Vladimir Putin's recent attack on Ukraine. "Stolichnaya has been the object of boycotts throughout the world."

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the papers read. "By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."

Pitt recently hired a private investigator to try and track down Shefler, but since he lives in the U.K., he hasn't had much success.

The motion said Brad is “diligently working to serve Defendants, including by working with investigators to determine Defendants’ addresses and with foreign law firms to facilitate service through the Hague Convention.”