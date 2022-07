Jalen Catalon is one of the best defensive backs Arkansas has seen in quite some time. He’s the first Razorback DB to make First-Team All-SEC since Chris Houston in 2006. And he’s already joined Ken Hamlin and Kenoy Kennedy as the only Hog safeties to ever be named All-America. But his fight to bounce back from injury is just as important as his quest to be one of the all-time greats. Catalon missed the Hogs’ final seven games — including the Outback Bowl win over Penn State — in what was shaping up to be a stellar sophomore season. But Catalon knows what it takes to bounce back. He’s dealt with injury and disappointment before, tearing his ACL and missing nearly his entire senior season at Mansfield Legacy High School in Texas. In this episode, Hogs Plus senior contributor Clay Henry talks to Catalon about his recovery from injury, working to get better, and how he hopes to take his place alongside some of the all-time Razorback greats.

