TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Covid-19 numbers started rising in recent weeks at DCH and as of now there are 33 positive cases and of that number, six are in the ICU. Hospital leaders say they started noticing the increase in the last two or three weeks and with that rise, the hospital decided it was time to temporarily change its visitors policy.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO