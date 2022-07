According to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, the Treasure State has one of the nation's highest rates of work-related fatalities. We average around 40 deaths per year on job sites in Montana. 50% of the deaths are from transportation accidents involving trucking or agriculture industries. One-third of all worker deaths in Montana from 2012-2016 were in the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, & Hunting industries, and half of the workers who died in the Construction Industry were from falls to a lower level.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO