Tiger Woods is the only golfer to hold all four major championships at the same time, as he won the U.S. Open, Open Championship, PGA Championship and the Masters in 2000-01. All of those wins are distant memories following a serious car accident in 2021 that prevented him from playing a main tour event for the rest of the year. Woods made a surprising return to competitive golf in April, making the cut at the Masters. Woods will be part of the 2022 Open Championship field starting Thursday, which will mark his third tournament of the season. He is a 60-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Open Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but does he have what it takes to be one of the 2022 British Open contenders at St. Andrews? Before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO