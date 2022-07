WEST LOST LAKE BRIDGE: The bridge on CSAH 35 over the Otter Tail River 1.3 miles north of the intersection of CSAH 35 and CSAH 1 (near the West side of West Lost Lake) closed March 14, 2022 and will remain closed until mid-July. The bridge is being replaced. Cement has been poured and has been allowed to cure last week. in the next weeks, the crews will begin to remove the wood structure. Otter Tail Aggregate will be on site soon to start installing catch basins and complete some grading work behind the abutments so the bridge crew can get the approach panels finished. Once the wood structure is removed there will be clearance under the bridge.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO