The City of Mountain Home is continuing work on a long range project to get a new water intake system to replace the current system which is over 50 years old. The project, with an estimated $60-70 million price tag, has been in the works for a number of years. Mayor Hillrey Adams says he is working with elected officials, including U.S. Senator John Boozman who toured the current intake system recently, to try to get federal money to help pay for the system which supplies water to 70% of Baxter County residents.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO