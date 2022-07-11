Boys — 8, 11, 13 — ram store with vehicle, flee on stolen motorbikes, Michigan cops say

Three kids, ages 8, 11, and 13, were arrested for breaking and entering in Monroe, Michigan. The kids tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and stolen dirt bikes, authorities said. Matt Rourke AP

Three boys, ages 8, 11, and 13, were accused of breaking into a business and stealing dirt bikes, according to Michigan authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm going off at a local business at 8:40 p.m. on July 8. When deputies arrived, they found three kids fleeing the scene, according to a news release.

Two of the kids tried to flee on dirt bikes stolen from the store while another tried to flee in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. Deputies took all three kids into custody, noting that one had a BB gun in his waistband.

The kids had used the vehicle to ram the building’s bay doors to get inside, according to the release. Authorities said the vehicle had been stolen from Toledo, Ohio, about 20 miles southwest of Monroe, Michigan.

Inside the vehicle, deputies reported finding stolen items linked to several “retail frauds” in the area, including items from Cabelas, Meijer and Walmart.

The incident remains under investigation.