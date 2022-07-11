ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Boys — 8, 11, 13 — ram store with vehicle, flee on stolen motorbikes, Michigan cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N81C_0gbdwcph00
Three kids, ages 8, 11, and 13, were arrested for breaking and entering in Monroe, Michigan. The kids tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and stolen dirt bikes, authorities said. Matt Rourke AP

Three boys, ages 8, 11, and 13, were accused of breaking into a business and stealing dirt bikes, according to Michigan authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm going off at a local business at 8:40 p.m. on July 8. When deputies arrived, they found three kids fleeing the scene, according to a news release.

Two of the kids tried to flee on dirt bikes stolen from the store while another tried to flee in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. Deputies took all three kids into custody, noting that one had a BB gun in his waistband.

The kids had used the vehicle to ram the building’s bay doors to get inside, according to the release. Authorities said the vehicle had been stolen from Toledo, Ohio, about 20 miles southwest of Monroe, Michigan.

Inside the vehicle, deputies reported finding stolen items linked to several “retail frauds” in the area, including items from Cabelas, Meijer and Walmart.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested on stolen moped

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man found riding a stolen moped in Jackson County was arrested on several felony warrants Sunday, police said. At about 11:15 a.m. July 10, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a moped driver on Bennet Road near M-50. The moped had previously been reported stolen in Blackman Township, and the man driving it did not have proper registration, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson police use license plate reader to find stolen cars

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson police have recently recovered “several” stolen vehicles after they were seen on camera by license plate readers. The recently purchased cameras are called ‘Flock Safety’ and they were installed earlier this summer. Jackson Township had 10 Flock Safety cameras installed.
JACKSON, MI
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2021,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorbikes#Ram#Property Crime
WSYM FOX 47

Family of March Jackson County fatal crash victim files wrongful death lawsuit against driver

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 25-year-old Kory Wittman was a son, a brother to five siblings including a twin, loved nature and was regarded as a kind, gentle, family-oriented young man with a full life ahead of him. But, in March, Kory was hit and killed while he was out walking his dog, and now, the details of what happened are being pieced together as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kory’s family.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson Co. barn fire leaves couple with unsolved power concerns

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—For more than forty years Joanne Darling’s called a Rives Junction farm home, but an April barn fire changed her life.  “It burned the pole and took out the electricity,” said Darling. Power that months later is still not fully restored. She’s calling on Consumers Energy for help. Darling says two days […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

House described as ‘total loss’ after fire near Jackson

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson-area home is being described as a “total loss” after a residential house fire that started Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the house fire at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at 5000 Bennett Road in Jackson, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department officials told MLive. All...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire broke out Tuesday at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County’s Liberty Township, just south of Loomis Road. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown. The owner of the landfill confirmed to News 10 that emergency crews...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Kansas City Star

Royals’ 7-5 loss to the Tigers ended with a replay review that didn’t go KC’s way

Four Royals errors led to three unearned runs Tuesday that cost Kansas City in its 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Three of those errors came in the seventh inning as the Tigers scored four runs and broke a 3-3 tie. The Royals scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two. In the ninth, catcher MJ Melendez hit a one-out double and moved to third when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. grounded out sharply on a ball that had an exit velocity of 109.8 mph.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
802
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy