'Longevity Is Key' - Former Chelsea Star On How Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Can Cement His Legacy At The Top Level

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has sent Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk a clear message if he wants to be regarded as the very best in history once he retires.

Terry who played an incredible 492 games for Chelsea is seen as one of the best defenders of his generation and has claimed that longevity is the key when it comes to cementing a legacy within the game.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo , Terry gave his thoughts on how the Reds' Dutch juggernaut can stay at the top level and be regarded as an all time great once his playing days are over.

“Yes I do think Virgil could be the best centre-back ever. I always say to be regarded as the very best, Longevity is key." Terry said speaking on a social media Q and A.

"He has been outstanding for the last 3/4 years. But to be the very best, you need to be at the very top for 10/15 years.”

Liverpool bought the dutchman from Southampton back in January 2018 for a fee of £75 million , which feels like a bargain now. Since then he has helped the Reds win six trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

With the 31-year-old recently signing a new four-year deal at Anfield, Reds fans will be hoping there's plenty more in the tank from their number four.

