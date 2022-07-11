ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Longevity Is Key' - Former Chelsea Star On How Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Can Cement His Legacy At The Top Level

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C586o_0gbdw5z500

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has sent Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk a clear message if he wants to be regarded as the very best in history once he retires.

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has sent Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk a clear message if he wants to be regarded as the very best in history once he retires.

Terry who played an incredible 492 games for Chelsea is seen as one of the best defenders of his generation and has claimed that longevity is the key when it comes to cementing a legacy within the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfi2S_0gbdw5z500

IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported in the Liverpool Echo , Terry gave his thoughts on how the Reds' Dutch juggernaut can stay at the top level and be regarded as an all time great once his playing days are over.

“Yes I do think Virgil could be the best centre-back ever. I always say to be regarded as the very best, Longevity is key." Terry said speaking on a social media Q and A.

"He has been outstanding for the last 3/4 years. But to be the very best, you need to be at the very top for 10/15 years.”

Liverpool bought the dutchman from Southampton back in January 2018 for a fee of £75 million , which feels like a bargain now. Since then he has helped the Reds win six trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

With the 31-year-old recently signing a new four-year deal at Anfield, Reds fans will be hoping there's plenty more in the tank from their number four.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up an approach for £45m Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry with Leeds winger Raphinha set to snub their interest and join Barcelona instead - as AC Milan step up pursuit of Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are considering a move for Serge Gnabry - after seemingly missing out on Raphinha. The west London club, who are expected to add Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake to the ranks imminently, have fallen behind Barcelona in their pursuit of Leeds United's Brazilian star, as Sportsmail revealed on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
John Terry
SPORTbible

Liverpool Confirm Defender Has Left Club After 12 Years

Liverpool defender Tom Clayton follows Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams out of the Anfield exit door after 12 years on Merseyside. The outgoing Liverpool under-23s captain has joined Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. He joined Liverpool as a 9-year-old. Clayton never made a senior appearance at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy