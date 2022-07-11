ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

This $12 Mask Is the Secret to Frizz-Free Hair & Shoppers Say It's 'Worth Every Penny'

By Kay Snowden
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGi5j_0gbdvfW500

Click here to read the full article.

As the summer heat and humidity continue to rise, so does the hair volume of curly-headed women everywhere — and not in a good way. If your locks are headed for a full-on frizz fest, you might want to give this hair mask a try. Shoppers say it’s “worth every penny” and thanks to its incredibly reasonable price, you won’t have to break into your piggy bank to get the necessary coinage.

Enriched with shea butter, shea oil, cimentrio complex and wheat micro-proteins, the Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask from Rene Furterer is a rich, deep-conditioning treatment for very dry, damaged hair. The shea butter replenishes moisture deep down, nourishing from nourishes from within to restore softness, shine and manageability. The shea oil moisturizes and restores hair’s protective barrier, while the wheat micro-proteins repair the hair itself. Finally, the cimentrio complex helps fortify strands and prevent future damage

Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask from Rene Furterer

BUY NOW:

$12


Buy now

Sign Up

To achieve perfect frizz-free hair, simply use the Rene Furterer hair mask once or twice a week. Apply a small amount, section by section, from mid-lengths to ends. Leave in for two to five minutes, comb through to detangle, and then rinse thoroughly.

After using it just once, 97% of women felt hair was easy to detangle. After 15 days of use, 87% felt their hair was intensely nourished. As one reviewer puts it, this product “takes the frizz out of my hair” and “keeps it look[ing] smooth and soft in between washes.” One shopper loves it so much for her dry, curly hair, she’s used it for 24 years!

Ready for frizz-free hair this summer — and every summer from now on? We know we are!

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Good Hair#Frizz#The Karite Nutri Intense#Karite Nutri
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

I’m a fashion expert and plus size women always make the same mistakes – there are easier ways to look slimmer

WE’VE all been guilty of not dressing the best way for our body types, and now SuppleChicTV is here to tell us the best ways to actually do so. No matter your size or weight there'll always be some styles that work for you and flatter your body, while there will be others that can instead make you look tacky or washed out - and this can all depend on your body type.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy