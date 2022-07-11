ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Tow Signs With Buchwald

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Tow ( Law & Order: SVU ) has signed with Buchwald .

Tow will next be seen in the Apple TV+ limited series City on Fire from creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. He will play the series regular role of Joe Yeung alongside previously announced cast Chase Sui Wonders, Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell.

The actor previously recurred on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and AMC’s NOS4A2 , and recently guest-starred on CBS’ Blue Bloods and ABC’s The Resident .

He is also known for his starring role as Little Handsome in the indie film Lucky Grandma and the Oscar-winning film Sound of Metal .

Tow is also a co-creator at Tow Arboleda Films, a company that has made numerous Asian American social justice shorts and videos seen by millions of people around the world, including That’s Not the Nanny and Coughing While Asian.

He continues to be repped by Diverse Media Group.

