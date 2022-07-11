ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel To Lead Limited Series ‘Black Snow’ For Streamer Stan, Production Underway In Australia

By Andreas Wiseman
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Vikings , Raised By Wolves and Warcraft star Travis Fimmel has been set to lead new mystery-drama series Black Snow , which is underway in Australia for streamer Stan .

The six-part series follows the mystery of a small-town murder that rocked North Queensland’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The show is financed and produced in association with All3Media International, which is handling international sales. Sundance Now is releasing in U.S.

Also starring are newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power with Brooke Satchwell, Alexander England, Rob Carlton, Erik Thomson, Kym Gyngell, and Australian singer Ziggy Ramo making his screen debut.

The Stan Original is part coming-of-age drama and part whodunit. In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered. The crime shocked the small town of Ashford and devastated Isabel’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, the killer never found. In 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective James Cormack ( Fimmel ) on the trail of the killer.

The series, produced by Goalpost Television, is created by Lucas Taylor ( Harrow ), writing alongside Boyd Quakawoot ( Black Comedy ) and Beatrix Christian ( Jindabyne ). Directed by Sian Davies (Stan Original series The Gloaming ) and Matthew Saville ( Please Like Me ) and shot by Murray Lui ( Top End Wedding ), the series is produced by Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight ( The Invisible Man ), alongside Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler.

According to producers, Black Snow “ acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which the series is being produced, including the Ngaro Gia and Juru people of the BirraGubba Nation, and the Australian South Sea Islander community”.

The Stan Original Series Black Snow has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, and is financed with support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said : “Featuring a phenomenal cast led by Vikings star Travis Fimmel , Black Snow promises to be a landmark addition to our growing slate of homegrown Stan Originals. Our thanks to the extraordinary team at Goalpost Television and our partners at Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and Screen NSW, alongside the Australian South Sea Islander community of North Queensland, without whom this outstanding series would not be possible.”

Goalpost Television’s Rosemary Blight added: “It’s a privilege to be making this exceptionally crafted drama alongside the Australian South Sea Islander community of North Queensland. We have an incredibly talented creative team lead by creator Lucas Taylor and directors Sian Davies and Matthew Saville and a wonderful cast that combines the experience and stature of actors such as Travis Fimmel with exciting new discoveries such as Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power.”

Fimmel is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Sloan, Offer.

Comments / 0

