The third Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will get underway on Wednesday with a number of high-profile names hitting the links at Midland Country Club. Among those recognizable players will be Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb, both members of the LPGA Hall of Fame and World Golf Hall of Fame, who are partnered this week with Madelene Sagstrom and Marina Alex, respectively. This marks the first time that the recently-unretired Sorenstam and Webb have played in the same LPGA Tour event since 2008.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO