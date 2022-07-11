ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

In 3 days, 48 vehicle burglaries in North Knoxville neighborhoods

By Gregory Raucoules
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tUcz_0gbdtsoi00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after nearly 50 cars in North Knoxville neighborhoods were broken into within 3 days.

Police have received at least 34 reports of burglaries affecting 48 cars parked in the 4th and Gill neighborhood and adjacent neighborhoods since the morning of Friday, July 8. A department spokesperson said perpetrators forced entry into the cars by either breaking a window or prying open a door in nearly all the cases.

Investigators suspect the same individual or group of individuals are involved based on similarities in the time, location and method of entry into the cars.

A person of interest is seen in photos shared by the police department, but that person has not been identified.

Car burglaries by street
  • 11 on Armstrong Avenue
  • 5 on Kenyon Street
  • 4 on West/East Glenwood Avenue
  • 3 on Haynes Place
  • 3 on Gratz Street
  • 2 on Folsom Avenue

Police have shared the following images of a person of interest in the burglaries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzbwL_0gbdtsoi00
    Photo: Knoxville Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnSfZ_0gbdtsoi00
    Photo: Knoxville Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2bNO_0gbdtsoi00
    Photo: Knoxville Police Department

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 , text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating the series of break-ins. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

