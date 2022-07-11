‘Richard III’ Review: Danai Gurira Lights Up Central Park in Bard’s Game of Thrones

A new show on BBC promises an edge-of-your-seat story of crime and redemption as well as an illustrious lineup of cast members. Titled Better, the show is set to appear on BBC One and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. Brackley and Vincent previously worked on shows like Humans and MI-5. A description of the plot of the show is as follow, according to What To Watch: “Nineteen years ago, when Lou was a young officer at her lowest ebb, her paths crossed with Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan), a low-ranking but ambitious and ruthless member of the Leeds underworld. The pair struck a deal that changed their lives forever, allowing Col to become the rich and powerful head of a drug trafficking gang, while masquerading as a charming businessman and property developer. In turn Lou was able to resurrect her failing career but to do so she slowly slid into corruption, helping Col here and there as a special bond forged between the pair.” As already mentioned, Better will be featuring an ensemble lineup of cast members, some of whom have previously appeared in blockbuster hits. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-anticipated BBC One TV series Better.

