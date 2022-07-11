ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor on TV: Robert Griffin Moves to ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’

By Mike Fisher
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wXlq_0gbdtYMI00

Enter RGIII, the legendary Baylor star who, like Moss, has crafted a colorful career following his days as an NFL player.

Legendary NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is completing a pass to iconic Baylor Bears QB Robert Griffin III .

Moss, a Hall of Famer most associated with the Minnesota Vikings, has voluntarily given up a chunk of his duties as part of ESPN’s prime-time NFL coverage.

Enter RGIII , the legendary Baylor star who, like Moss, has crafted a colorful career following his days as an NFL player.

This year on the ESPN Monday night pregame show, Robert Griffin III will fill the co-host Moss spot on the set, usually on location for that evening’s prime-time game.

Moss will continue in his role otherwise, as he will continue to work Sundays.

Griffin joined ESPN last year and has cleverly found a variety of ways to keep his profile high. At one point he announced plans to write a tell-all book about his time with controversial Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and that franchise, with whom he was once an NFL Rookie of the Year award winner.

Recently he spoke on the failed attempts by University of Texas coach Mack Brown to recruit him to play in Austin. And with great frequency on Twitter, he is found offering “hot takes” on today’s generation of players and assorted sports issues.

All along, Griffin has often said he still harbors the desire to return to the field to play QB in the NFL (he was a backup in Baltimore two years ago), at age 32 the former Commanders and Baylor star is busy carving out a new journey in TV.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Monday Night Football#Baylor Bears#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Washington Commanders#University Of Texas
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall. The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe. Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news. Fans have taken to social media to weigh in. "Sounds like the cowardly Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
562
Followers
216
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy