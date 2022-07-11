Baylor on TV: Robert Griffin Moves to ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’

Enter RGIII, the legendary Baylor star who, like Moss, has crafted a colorful career following his days as an NFL player.

Legendary NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is completing a pass to iconic Baylor Bears QB Robert Griffin III .

Moss, a Hall of Famer most associated with the Minnesota Vikings, has voluntarily given up a chunk of his duties as part of ESPN’s prime-time NFL coverage.

This year on the ESPN Monday night pregame show, Robert Griffin III will fill the co-host Moss spot on the set, usually on location for that evening’s prime-time game.

Moss will continue in his role otherwise, as he will continue to work Sundays.

Griffin joined ESPN last year and has cleverly found a variety of ways to keep his profile high. At one point he announced plans to write a tell-all book about his time with controversial Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and that franchise, with whom he was once an NFL Rookie of the Year award winner.

Recently he spoke on the failed attempts by University of Texas coach Mack Brown to recruit him to play in Austin. And with great frequency on Twitter, he is found offering “hot takes” on today’s generation of players and assorted sports issues.

All along, Griffin has often said he still harbors the desire to return to the field to play QB in the NFL (he was a backup in Baltimore two years ago), at age 32 the former Commanders and Baylor star is busy carving out a new journey in TV.

