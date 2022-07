Pluto TV has just added new, 24/7 channels for Judge Judy and Deal or No Deal, giving fans an opportunity to turn on an episode of the long-running unscripted series at any time, as long as they have an internet connection. Next up: iconic game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, both of which will get stand-alone channels on August 1, 2022. The streamer, which already has 24/7 channels for everything from The Love Boat and Family Ties to Mission: Impossible and ALF, will not have the newest of the new episodes of the beloved game shows, but will feature classic episodes, as well as those only a few years old, according to Sony.

