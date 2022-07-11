ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Flay & Daughter Sophie Hit L.A. Hotspots For New Food Network Series

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Food Network

Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie will be eating around L.A. and traveling across the California coastline in a new series for the Food Network.

The pair are fronting Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, which will launch on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network and streaming series Discovery+ on August 22.

It is the celebrity chef’s first series for the network since he reached a new three-year deal with the company, after it appeared that he was set to be leaving the station after 27 years.

The three-part series, which was teased with Flay’s new deal that was signed in November, sees the pair explore L.A. from glamorous Hollywood establishments to the urban revival of Downtown L.A.’s hot new eateries.

They go to Jitlada, where they make Thai green curry with Bobby’s friend and James Beard-nominated chef, Jazz Singsanong, bakery Tartine, a West Hollywood cat café, Nancy Silverton’s new restaurant, The Barish, located inside the Roosevelt Hotel, local breakfast spot Salt’s Cure, Persian ice cream joint Mashti Malone’s, Japanese hot-spot Yamashiro Hollywood, French bistro Gigi’s, Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles and El Granjero Cantina.

They also visit the Original Farmers Market, exploring the restaurants in the beach towns surrounding Los Angeles, and the culinary rebirth and trendy locations in Downtown L.A..

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions

Bobby Flay said, “Sophie and I have always loved to use food to explore the neighborhoods we visit. Now, we have the opportunity to visit the local establishments on the West Coast and get to know the talented chefs who continue to utilize the local ingredients that reflect what L.A. cuisine is all about.”

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast is entertaining and feel-good summer programming at its best. Bobby’s adventurous spirit and culinary expertise, mixed with Sophie’s West Coast savvy as a local reporter who has her pulse on what’s happening, plus delicious food, equals an irresistible series. This father-daughter duo visits the timeless restaurants and new hot spots to give viewers a taste of what Los Angeles has to offer,” added Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Lynn Branson
1d ago

I wish Food Network would show something different than Beat Bobby Flay. It’s so obsolete.

Reply
4
 

Deadline

