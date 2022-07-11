This Wichita restaurant, whose owners have recently moved to Texas, will close soon

Farewell to Taco Locale. Courtesy photo

A very small taco restaurant that offered very big flavors is about to close — but the owner is interested in seeing if he can help an aspiring restaurateur get started.

Carlos Vera, who in 2019 opened Taco Locale at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at 2721 E. Central, has relocated to San Antonio and will close the restaurant at the end of July. The last day will likely be Saturday, July 30, he said.

Vera had left the restaurant in the hands of a few trusted employees but said it was too hard to run the place from afar, even though he was coming back regularly to check in.

At first, he said, he planned on just closing down and liquidating all his equipment. But then he and his wife and restaurant co-owner Myranda decided they’d first check and see if their equipment could help another aspiring restaurant owner get started.

“People are always trying to open up businesses, and think of how much easier it could be with some infrastructure,” he said.

Anyone interested in discussing a deal can reach out to Carlos Vera at carlos@wichitalocaleats.com or to Myranda at myranda@wichitalocaleats.com.

Vera started taco pop-ups in 2019 in the parking lot of tortilla business Pinole Blue, 242 N. Cleveland, and later that year opened his own place out of a tiny shipping container space in Revolutsia. Its specialty was colorful tacos made with locally sourced meats and colorful pickled veggies.

Taco Locale founder Carlos Vera and his family have relocated to San Antonio and are closing the restaurant at the end of July. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

He said he loved his time in Wichita and was proud of his restaurant’s place in the “eat local” movement but that life took him in another direction.

“Right now, we’ve found, this is the best way we can move forward,” he said. “We are putting our eggs into the basket we have in front of us and are doing our best to close some chapters we opened there. . . . I definitely feel very proud of what we accomplished there.”