Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 7/4-7/10

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

7-4-22 3:11 am Guthrie Center Fire, Panora Ambulance and Guthrie Co Deputies responded to a 4 wheeler accident on 270 th Street. 7:30 am Panora Ambulance responded to a lift assistance call in Panora. 10:15 am Pedestrian assist by Guthrie Co Deputy. 10:20 am Stuart Police assisted a stranded...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 11

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kevin Cooper, 41, of 5125 N.E. 23rd St., Pleasant Hill, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of willful injury. David Dugan, 32, of 1908 Evelyn St., Perry, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 11, 2022

3:50am: An officer issued a Parking Violation Notice in the 100 Block of East Lincoln Way Street for, “Street Sweeping Parking Violation.”. 4:35am: An officer assisted Jefferson Fire and Alliant Energy with a power pole fire at Grimmell and State Streets. 11:10am: Boone County requested officers to look for...
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Gary Newton, 84, of West Des Moines, formerly of Greenfield

Celebration of Life for Gary Newton, 84, of West Des Moines (formerly of Greenfield) will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church with burial following in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Missing man located

Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Warrant

(Creston) Creston Police apprehended a Creston man on a Union County Warrant on drug possession charges. Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash on Monday afternoon on the warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1st offense. Officers transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until the Judge could see him.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Sentenced for Domestic Abuse

A Jefferson man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 44-year-old Dale Ganoe pled guilty to a lesser charge of a simple misdemeanor for domestic abuse assault. As per the plea agreement, Ganoe received an adjudicated sentence for two days in the Greene County Jail.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Driver killed in crash on Highway 5 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A truck driver was killed when he crashed off Highway 5 in West Des Moines on Monday evening. According to West Des Moines Police, 25-year-old Kyle Stewart was northbound on Highway 5 near the I-35 interchange when his 2018 Isuzu Semi Truck left the road and crashed into the median. […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

Des Moines, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing felony charges following an investigation of insurance fraud. TV Station KTVO reports that 33-year-old Stephen Allen Allgood Jr of Eddyville, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud-Presenting False Information, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Patricia Ann Sleister, 79, of Guthrie Center

Memorial services for Patricia Ann Sleister, 79, of Guthrie Center, will be Friday, July 30th at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Mausoleum at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Children, Kimberly Sullivan, Darren Sleister and Jon Sleister.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

More Livestock Shows and Activities to do at the Greene County Fair Tomorrow

The fun and entertainment for the 2022 Greene County Fair continues tomorrow. The morning activities include the 4-H/FFA Swine Show in the showering, along with the 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show at 8:30am in the bus barn. The morning livestock and animal shows wrap up with the 4-H/FFA Horse and Pony Show at 11am in the horse arena. Barnyard games return to the fair at 2pm, north of Clover Hall and the Story Hour with the Greene County Libraries Association begins at 3pm in Clover Hall.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Highway 5 identified

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The tractor-trailer driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 on Monday night has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Stewart, of Des Moines, died at the scene, according to police. The crash was reported at about 6:51 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck crash closes part of Interstate 80

DES MOINES, Iowa — The westbound lanes Interstate 80 at the 113 mile marker are closed due to a crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A detour is in place. Crews are cleaning up a semi-truck involved in the crash. Further information is not yet available.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Morning storm causes damage near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, IOWA — Storms walloped counties from western Iowa into Central Iowa early Monday morning, hitting Greene County and the Jefferson area hardest. “I was called like 4:15 for a severe storm warning,” said Jack Williams, Greene County Sheriff, “The storm hit here about three minutes after I got out in the car, the storm hits and then we are called to Spring Lake for campers trapped inside their camper with trees falling on them.”
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Is Kids Day At The Dallas County Fair

The Dallas County Fair will continue into its second day with plenty more fun activities on Thursday. Tomorrow is Kids Day which will include $1 carnival rides from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the gazebo, kids celebrations at 12:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. near center stage along with Clover Kids Day from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the community building and mutton bustin beginning at 7 p.m. in the south arena.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA

