Family Service & Guidance Center introduces new program for kids, substance use

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Family Service & Guidance Center is providing a new program for kids and teens. Pam Evans, marketing & development director, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday with the details.

Evans said the new Substance Use Treatment program is meant to be a one-stop shop where kids who are living with mental health challenges and using substances can be treated for both issues at the same time. Washburn University provided initial training to some FSGC staff members to become Licensed Addiction Counselors and get trained in substance use treatment in order to be able to treat both challenges at once at the same facility.

To schedule an appointment, contact Dana Schwarz, MA, LMAC, at (785) 295-6976 or dschwarz@fsgctopeka.com.

Evans also mentioned the upcoming Works of Heart event Friday, August 26. Tickets are now on sale. To get yours and to see all of the items that will be auctioned off, click here .

