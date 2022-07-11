ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Sis Wants to Get Baby Siveya an Agent: What She Learned From the Meeting

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago

Sisanie wants to get her baby girl, Siveya, an agent! Sis shared on-air with Ryan Seacrest that she had a meeting with a kids' agency and that the process was more than she expected. Plus, did Siveya make the cut?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8SKz_0gbdslv400

Everything from getting your child a worker's permit to travel time for auditions, listen back to find out what it takes:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth Pregnant With Her First Child

Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
In Touch Weekly

Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman Celebrates 47th Birthday With ‘All 14’ of Her Kids: ‘I Feel So Blessed’

Birthday girl! Nadya “Octomom” Suleman celebrated her 47th birthday with “all 14” of her kids. Nadya took to Instagram on Sunday, July 10, to share a video of her blowing out candles as all of her children watched. “I feel so blessed to be surrounded by so much love. All 14 kids (plus a couple of my oldest kid’s significant others), wished me a happy 47th birthday this weekend,” she wrote.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger

July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger. "This lady Pure. Class. Ren x," Anstead captioned Sunday's picture. The couple can be seen sitting and relaxing with their arms around each other. They...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As Finn Plots His Escape From Doting Mom Sheila, Taylor and Deacon Bond (Cue Ridge’s Head Exploding in 3, 2… )

Brooke and Ridge bask in their happiness, with her declaring that everybody’s happy that he’s back where he belongs. (Something tells us Taylor, Steffy and Thomas aren’t ready to celebrate that occasion, but… ) Ridge says that his conversation with Taylor was necessary and that she understands why he needs to be there, protecting Brooke. She swears that she is not taking him for granted, adding that she knows he’s still worried about Taylor.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban

Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's. "'Songbird' by Christine McVie has...
MUSIC
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Special Delivery' She Just Received

Carrie Underwood finally received her Grammy Award in the mail. The American Idol alum shared a photo of her eighth gold trophy from the coveted academy that she received for her contribution to the album My Savior. "Got a special delivery today! I put her with her sisters! This one feels extra sweet @recordingacademy #Grammys #LuckyNumber8," she captioned a photo of her smiling alongside her new trophy. My Savior is the eighth studio album Underwood, which was released in March 2021 through Capitol Records Nashville. It's a gospel album that features 13 tracks, with production from Underwood and David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood also collaborated on her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The album features a few classic gospel hymns, such as "Jesus Loves Me," "Blessed Assurance," and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness – along with some originals. Underwood won the Grammy for Best Gospel Album.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Gives Update on 'All My Children' Spinoff

Nearly a decade after the beloved soap opera came to an end, an All My Children spinoff could still be on the horizon. In a recent chat with ABC 7, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa gave an update on the long-in-the-works reboot, though it wasn't all good news for fans hoping to see the soap back on their TV screens sooner rather than later.
TV & VIDEOS
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy