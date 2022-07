Moeen Ali has urged England not to worry about making a losing start to Jos Buttler’s captaincy reign, insisting the team will peak at the right time.Buttler stepped up as white-ball skipper after Eoin Morgan’s retirement last month, winning just one of his first four matches against a strong India side.The tourists took the Twenty20 series 2-1 and then routed England by 10 wickets in the first one-day international, dismissing them for 110 before knocking off the runs without loss.They have the chance to put things right at Lord’s on Thursday, the three-year anniversary of their World Cup final win...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO