ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said is looking for two men who used a stolen truck to break into an ATM early Thursday morning. Deputies said around 2 a.m. the men stole the truck from Liberty Highway in Anderson. The truck was then used to break into an ATM at Community First Bank on Clemson Boulevard off the ground.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO