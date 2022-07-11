ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Boone surprises Jose Treviño with All-Star selection

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the brightest spots on the New York Yankees roster this season has been catcher José Treviño. Treviño was acquired in a three-player trade prior to the start of the season from the Texas Rangers. In 2021, Treviño made 89 appearances, recording a .239 average...

