The Anderson County Fair returns for the “Best Six Days of Summer” on Monday, July 18th, and continuing through Saturday, July 23rd. If you will be exhibiting something at the Fair, you may drop off your entry or entries at the Fairgrounds on Saturday (July 16th) from 1 to 4 pm, and again on Monday the 18th between 8 am and 12 noon, excluding 4-H exhibits. All other exhibits will be judged at 1 pm on Monday.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO