Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Des Moines, IA) -- Local crews have recovered the body of a missing eleven-year-old girl from the Raccoon River. The Metro STAR unit found the body found this (Friday) afternoon around 3:30 near the 56-hundred block of Park Avenue. Des Moines Police say the girl had been on an inflatable raft with two other children Wednesday night, near the 6000 block of Creston, when she stepped off and went into the water around 6 p.m. and went into the water and did not resurface.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO