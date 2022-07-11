ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Home Invader Stopped Cold by Former Member of French Army

Breaking into a home is always a horrible idea but this alleged intruder picked a very bad house to enter. As you can see from the image below, it happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 9. Just after 1:45 a.m., the man in the security camera still image is accused of breaking into one of Newton, Iowa's most famous homes.
NEWTON, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
WHO 13

Body of missing 11-year-old pulled from Raccoon River

DES MOINES, IOWA — The body of an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the Raccoon River earlier this week has been recovered, nearly 48 hours after she was last seen. Police say the girl was playing on an inflatable raft in the river on Wednesday evening when she went under water and didn’t resurface. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Missing Girl's Body Recovered From Raccoon River In Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- Local crews have recovered the body of a missing eleven-year-old girl from the Raccoon River. The Metro STAR unit found the body found this (Friday) afternoon around 3:30 near the 56-hundred block of Park Avenue. Des Moines Police say the girl had been on an inflatable raft with two other children Wednesday night, near the 6000 block of Creston, when she stepped off and went into the water around 6 p.m. and went into the water and did not resurface.
DES MOINES, IA
cbtnews.com

Iowa dealer Jason Willis on his group’s recent acquisition, electric cars, and protecting franchise rights

Willis Automotive has been operating out of Iowa for 75 years, and this year, they expanded by acquiring the only Nissan dealership in the Des Moines area. Today on Inside Automotive, we’re joined by Jason Willis, CEO of Willis Automotive and Chairman of the MINI National Dealer Council, to tell us more about his operation in Iowa and the strategies working for his group today.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
#Ankeny Free Block Party
WHO 13

Juvenile missing after swimming in Raccoon River

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Raccoon River Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Name of man killed while crossing street released

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department on Friday released the identity of the 35-year-old man who was hit-and-killed by a car Thursday night. The victim, Dustin Jay Atkinson, was struck by a car when crossing the street at Indianola Ave. Atkinson was transported to a nearby hospital but later passed away from his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
kscj.com

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Where to Get the Best Mac & Cheese in Iowa [PHOTOS]

Just one day after National French Fry Day, we are celebrating another amazing comfort food. July 14th is National Mac & Cheese Day, so get your forks (or spoons) ready!. Last year, the website Love Food released a list of the best mac & cheese in all 50 states. Here in Iowa, the pick was the World Famous Mac from The Cheese Bar in Des Moines. I've never been to The Cheese Bar, but I'm willing to make the drive after seeing the photos!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Homelessness Symposium aims to end homeless crisis in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Every state has problems with homelessness and those problems come in different shapes and sizes. At the Lutheran Church of Hope in Des Moines, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) field office hosted a two-day event aimed at educating organizations. The 2022 Iowa Nebraska Peer-to-Peer Homelessness Symposium wrapped […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Ways This Will Be the Most Challenging Iowa State Fair

While each year presents unique challenges, it seems since the COVID pandemic upended 2020, we've been dealing with more extreme issues. From, well, a pandemic, to gas prices, employee shortages, and a Russian-led war in Ukraine. Each of these has resulted in new, unique challenges and hardships. As we head...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Man hit-and-killed while crossing Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian as he was crossing the street on Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Pioneer Road at 10:42 p.m. Police say a 35-year-old man was crossing Indianola Avenue when he was hit by a northbound Volkswagen […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Police Department Being Sued By High-Ranking State Official

Last week, a story we reported said two individual Des Moines police officers were suing Black Live Matter protesters as a result of a 2020 incident that they claimed left them unable to properly respond to other incidents at the time. This civil suit involved only the two police officers, but a new lawsuit involves the collective Des Moines Police Department, its chief, and the city of Des Moines, and it has been filed by none other than the Assistant attorney general of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police give green light for public to help pets in hot cars

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer moments with a four-legged-friend can prove animals become more than pets. “He’s not a pet to me. He’s family and I treat him like he’s one of my own,” said Rachel Wills of Des Moines. Rachel knew with summer temps rising she needed to find a place for Duke, a […]
DES MOINES, IA

